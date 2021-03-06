Metals X Limited (ASX:MLX) Insider Buys A$10,250.00 in Stock

Metals X Limited (ASX:MLX) insider Brett Smith bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$10,250.00 ($7,321.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$0.09.

Metals X Company Profile

Metals X Limited engages in the production of tin in Australia. It operates through Renison Tin Operations, Mt Bischoff Tin Project, Nifty Copper Operations, Maroochydore Copper Project, and Wingellina Nickel Project segments. Its products include copper, tin, cobalt, and nickel. The company holds a 50% interest in the Renison tin project located on the west coast of Tasmania; and a 100% interest in the Nifty copper project in Western Australia.

