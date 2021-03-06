Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $270-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.91 million.Methode Electronics also updated its Q4 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.60-0.82 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.75.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.69. Methode Electronics has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $43.11.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.72 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Anil Shetty sold 15,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $595,885.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald L.G. Tsoumas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $458,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,705,332.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,706 shares of company stock worth $1,316,026. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

