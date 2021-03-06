MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MFA. JMP Securities increased their price objective on MFA Financial from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.00.

MFA opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.65. MFA Financial has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $7.44.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 118.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that MFA Financial will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MFA Financial by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,017,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,120,000 after buying an additional 2,950,035 shares during the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter worth $165,536,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in MFA Financial by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,738,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,216,000 after buying an additional 1,058,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter worth $23,272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,924,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 235,750 shares during the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

