Michael S. Gross Acquires 8,457 Shares of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Stock

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) insider Michael S. Gross purchased 8,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $129,899.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,733,816.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SUNS opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $240.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11.

Get Solar Senior Capital alerts:

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 37.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Solar Senior Capital Ltd. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Solar Senior Capital’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

SUNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Solar Senior Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUNS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Solar Senior Capital by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 738,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after buying an additional 37,621 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 9,256.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 526,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 521,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Senior Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Senior Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.