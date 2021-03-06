Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $121.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.18% from the stock’s previous close.

MU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.06.

NASDAQ MU opened at $88.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $95.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.62.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

