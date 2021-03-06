Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Cuts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $70.23 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $71.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $146.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.79.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

