Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $664,000 Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FPE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,113,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,107,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,548,000 after buying an additional 806,581 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $16,075,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,636,000. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth $12,388,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.80. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $20.39.

