Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases 352 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Aflac were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Aflac by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Aflac by 0.4% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 80,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 1.0% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 33,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

NYSE AFL opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.80. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,194.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,305 shares of company stock valued at $4,725,348. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

