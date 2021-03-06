Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 1,557 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $61.62 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $41.36 and a 52 week high of $65.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.86.

