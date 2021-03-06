MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the information technology services provider on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from MIND C.T.I.’s previous annual dividend of $0.24.

MIND C.T.I. has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years.

NASDAQ MNDO opened at $2.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49. MIND C.T.I. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $3.23.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

