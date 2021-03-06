Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) Short Interest Update

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,721,600 shares, an increase of 92.5% from the January 28th total of 1,933,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,326.0 days.

MNRIF remained flat at $$1.04 on Friday. Minor International Public has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65.

Get Minor International Public alerts:

Minor International Public Company Profile

Minor International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hospitality and leisure company in Thailand, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Hotel & Spa, Mixed use, Restaurant, and Retail. As of March 5, 2020, the company had approximately 2,300 restaurant outlets in approximately 26 countries under The Pizza Company, Swensen's, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, Burger King, Bonchon, Thai Express, The Coffee Club, Riverside, and Benihana brands.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Minor International Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minor International Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.