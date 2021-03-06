Mirror Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $11.55 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.02 or 0.00012114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $247.82 million and $11.55 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.63 or 0.00459919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00068570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00077407 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00083211 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00052236 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $229.56 or 0.00461802 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,153,219 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01.

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.