Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Price Tops $16.60 on Top Exchanges (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can now be purchased for approximately $16.60 or 0.00033824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $14.50 million and $161,982.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.34 or 0.00465139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00068634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00078050 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00083098 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00052160 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.16 or 0.00466805 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 873,551 tokens. The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol.

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.