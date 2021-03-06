Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 6th. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can currently be bought for approximately $23.97 or 0.00050114 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $14.69 million and $42,847.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $223.11 or 0.00466425 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00068591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00078705 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00085041 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00051392 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $219.47 or 0.00458809 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 612,742 tokens. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol.

