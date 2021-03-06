Mirrored United States Oil Fund Achieves Market Cap of $13.37 Million (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $13.37 million and $34,960.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can currently be purchased for approximately $44.44 or 0.00090525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.34 or 0.00465139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00068634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00078050 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00083098 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00052160 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.16 or 0.00466805 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 300,850 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance.

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

