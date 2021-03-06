Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of Mitsubishi Estate stock opened at $17.04 on Thursday. Mitsubishi Estate has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

