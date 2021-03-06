Mizuho Increases LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target to $90.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.99% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

Shares of LPSN opened at $55.56 on Thursday. LivePerson has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $72.23. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.39.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 18,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,200,837.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $707,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,012 shares of company stock worth $26,575,913 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

