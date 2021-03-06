Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,690,000 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the January 28th total of 19,980,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.56.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 25,034 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $3,950,615.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,550,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,963,969 shares of company stock worth $612,660,794 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,039,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,998,096. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.53. The company has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of -81.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business’s revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

