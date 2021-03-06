Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Short Interest Update

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 190,300 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the January 28th total of 120,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mogo during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mogo during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Mogo during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Mogo by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 574,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MOGO traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.08. 1,931,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,135,571. The company has a market capitalization of $230.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41. Mogo has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $11.86.

MOGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered Mogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mogo from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Mogo from $4.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.68.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

