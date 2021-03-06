Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mogo Inc. is a financial technology company. It provides financial health apps to consumers with solutions to manage and control their finances. The company’s products including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid VisaCard(R), digital mortgage experience and the MogoCrypto account. Mogo Inc., formerly known as Mogo Finance Technology Inc., is based in VANCOUVER, Columbia. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MOGO. Eight Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Mogo from $4.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mogo from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Mogo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mogo presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41. Mogo has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $11.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mogo in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mogo in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Mogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Mogo by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 574,131 shares in the last quarter. 7.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

