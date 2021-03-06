Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,084,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $4,875,000.

OTCMKTS LFTRU traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 22,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,203. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.48. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Lefteris Acquisition Company Profile

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

