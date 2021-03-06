Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $2.14 Million in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 105,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Shares of BDSX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.34. The company had a trading volume of 259,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,577. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.12. Biodesix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($31.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biodesix, Inc. will post -5.66 EPS for the current year.

BDSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.