Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Experience Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Experience Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Experience Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Experience Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Experience Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,185,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,121. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64. Experience Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $19.88.

Experience Investment Company Profile

Experience Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

