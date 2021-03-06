Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,000,000. Arko makes up about 1.2% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Arko in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Arko alerts:

ARKO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arko in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Arko in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ ARKO traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $9.60. 382,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,311. Arko Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO).

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.