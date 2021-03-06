Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 46.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 21.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 82,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 23.0% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 22.9% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,127,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,796,000 after acquiring an additional 210,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.82.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

