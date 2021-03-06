Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MONDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of Mondi stock opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average of $44.98. Mondi has a 52 week low of $26.46 and a 52 week high of $52.12.

Mondi

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

