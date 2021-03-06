Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 329 ($4.30) and last traded at GBX 327.39 ($4.28), with a volume of 105051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 314.50 ($4.11).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is presently 1.11%.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 306.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 274.75. The stock has a market cap of £916.04 million and a P/E ratio of 89.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.64.

Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

