Morgan Stanley Boosts Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $55.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AFL. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a sell rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.70.

AFL opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.93 and its 200 day moving average is $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $231,394.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,171.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,305 shares of company stock worth $4,725,348 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Aflac by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 142,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 67,615 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Aflac by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Aflac by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

