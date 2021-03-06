Morgan Stanley Boosts Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $93.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.11.

DAVA stock opened at $86.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 289.13, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.69. Endava has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $91.00.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. The business had revenue of $139.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.41 million. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endava will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Endava by 890.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Endava by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Endava by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Endava by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Endava during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

