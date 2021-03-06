Morgan Stanley Boosts NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Price Target to $70.00

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.86.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $63.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 1.77. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $103,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at $235,028.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $1,808,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,064,897.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,135 shares of company stock worth $3,314,536. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,811,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,193,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 207.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 78,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 53,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

