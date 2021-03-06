Morgan Stanley Boosts People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Price Target to $19.75

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $16.25 to $19.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PBCT. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.64.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. People’s United Financial has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 414.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

