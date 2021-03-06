Morgan Stanley Boosts Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $115.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RGA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $125.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.16. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $129.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,611,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,776,000 after buying an additional 19,098 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,876,000 after buying an additional 85,525 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 669,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,590,000 after buying an additional 73,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,609,000 after buying an additional 35,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

