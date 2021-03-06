Morgan Stanley Boosts Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Price Target to $13.50

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $10.60 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UE. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Shares of UE stock opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.11. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.66.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 234.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,843,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,735,000 after buying an additional 2,694,555 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 10,844,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,329,000 after buying an additional 2,180,058 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,510,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 500.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,181,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after buying an additional 984,349 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 109.5% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 967,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after buying an additional 506,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.