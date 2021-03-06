Morgan Stanley Cuts Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $110.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s previous close.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.48.

NYSE BBY opened at $102.85 on Thursday. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,203,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 60,287 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

