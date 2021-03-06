Morgan Stanley Cuts Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target to $40.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EDIT. Raymond James cut Editas Medicine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Editas Medicine from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an underperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.20.

EDIT stock opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.79 and a 200-day moving average of $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $800,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,327 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 19.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 13,532 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $4,897,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 965.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 91,908 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

