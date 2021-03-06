Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF)

Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Avast in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of AVASF opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93. Avast has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $7.95.

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

