Morgan Stanley Upgrades Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CDMGF. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Icade in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Icade from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Icade from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Icade has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Icade stock opened at $72.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.22. Icade has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $83.00.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

