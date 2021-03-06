Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) rose 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.99 and last traded at C$10.99. Approximately 250,526 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 297,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.36.

MTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective (down previously from C$14.00) on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James set a C$12.25 price objective on shares of Mullen Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

About Mullen Group (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

