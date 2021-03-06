Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.35

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.35 and last traded at $19.28, with a volume of 99810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MUR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 3.33.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $172,314.78. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $25,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,645.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,015 shares of company stock valued at $849,590 in the last 90 days. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,217,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,932,000 after acquiring an additional 407,605 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,849,000 after buying an additional 1,331,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,511,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,401,000 after buying an additional 1,660,970 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,660,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after buying an additional 217,421 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 531.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,092,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after buying an additional 919,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

