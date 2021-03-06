Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 572,916 JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 572,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,446,000. JinkoSolar makes up about 7.3% of Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.30% of JinkoSolar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, CICC Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

Shares of JinkoSolar stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,560,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,283. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.69 and a 200 day moving average of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Further Reading: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS).

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.