Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Weibo by 82.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 178,754 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Weibo during the third quarter worth about $260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Weibo by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 36,267 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Weibo by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Weibo by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. China Renaissance Securities decreased their target price on shares of Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, CLSA increased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.43.

Shares of Weibo stock traded up $2.21 on Friday, hitting $53.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,649,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,169. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. Weibo Co. has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $63.55.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $465.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

