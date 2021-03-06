Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Down 11.5%

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s stock price fell 11.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.88. 61,187,836 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 275,337,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Naked Brand Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) by 202.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357,035 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Naked Brand Group worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD)

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, distributes, wholesales, and retails women's and men's intimate apparel, and women's swimwear. The company offers its products under the Pleasure State, Davenport, Lovable, Bendon, Fayreform, Naked, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory brands, as well as through licenced brands, including Heidi Klum and Fredericks of Hollywood.

