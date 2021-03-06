National Bank Financial Comments on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO)’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CAE. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.50.

TSE:CAE opened at C$38.70 on Thursday. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.26 and a 52 week high of C$38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 992.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.72.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$840.50 million.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

