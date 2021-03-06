National Bank Financial Raises Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$19.00

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EFN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price target on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark upgraded Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from a reduce rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.86.

Shares of EFN opened at C$13.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.79 billion and a PE ratio of 119.45. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.24. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 12-month low of C$6.96 and a 12-month high of C$14.42.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

