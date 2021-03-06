National Bank Financial Weighs in on First National Financial Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First National Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn expects that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

FN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday.

TSE FN opened at C$48.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.10, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,775.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 15.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.58. First National Financial has a 12-month low of C$18.75 and a 12-month high of C$48.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

