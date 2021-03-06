National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.83.

Several brokerages have commented on FIZZ. UBS Group downgraded National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Get National Beverage alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the third quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 41.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIZZ traded up $5.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.71. 1,827,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,885. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.22. National Beverage has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $98.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.39.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $271.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Beverage will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.