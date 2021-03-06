National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,084,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,008 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $85,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in National Retail Properties by 274.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 26,254 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in National Retail Properties by 4.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in National Retail Properties by 38.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 132,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 37,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in National Retail Properties by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 45,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $42.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $53.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

In related news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,660. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

