Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Natus Medical Incorporated is a leading provider of healthcare products used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments such as hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and newborn care. Product offerings include computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology, as well as newborn care products such as hearing screening systems, phototherapy devices for the treatment of newborn jaundice, head-cooling products for the treatment of brain injury in newborns, and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.40 million, a P/E ratio of -46.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Natus Medical has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $27.97.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTUS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Natus Medical by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 127,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 38,857 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Natus Medical by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Natus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Natus Medical by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Natus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

