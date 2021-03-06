Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Director Acquires $34,650.00 in Stock

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Director Malcolm G. Witter bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $34,650.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.94. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $5.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

