Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) were down 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.64 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 604,286 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 292,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.

Several brokerages recently commented on NMM. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $205.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 695.3% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 114,044 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,496 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. 3.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

